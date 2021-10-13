Judge rules Mesa County clerk cannot oversee Nov. elections

AP Colorado

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Colorado county elections clerk cannot be involved in the November elections. The ruling comes after multiple investigations including a criminal probe by the FBI were opened into a security breach of the county’s voting machines. Judge Valerie Robison issued an injunction Wednesday prohibiting Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from participating as election officials in the upcoming elections. Secretary of State Jena Griswold sued to remove Peters as clerk after she said images of Mesa County’s election equipment management software were obtained by elections conspiracy theorists and posted on far-right blogs.