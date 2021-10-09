Salmonella outbreak tied to seafood sickens 82 in Colorado

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to seafood that Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products Inc. processed or manufactured has sickened at least 82 Coloradans in 14 counties. The Denver Post reports of 102 people in 14 states who got sick from salmonella, all but two live in Colorado or reported traveling to the state the week before they became ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nineteen people were hospitalized from the illness. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says samples collected from Northeast Seafood Products Thursday were positive for Salmonella Thompson and matched the outbreak strain. Northeast Seafood Products has temporarily halted production and has recalled fish that restaurants and grocery stores purchased.