North Dakota photo business closure leaves couples in lurch

AP Colorado

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The abrupt closure of a North Dakota-based photography business has left couples in a four-state area scrambling to locate wedding photos or find new photographers for upcoming nuptials. Glasser Images owner Jack Glasser said that due in large part to COVID-19 the Bismarck studio “simply couldn’t keep up with our ongoing costs, debt repayment, salaries, rent and other business expenses.” He told customers in an email he cannot offer refunds. The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office said it had fielded more than 170 complaints about the situation by Friday afternoon and was investigating. Glasser’s attorney, Tim O’Keeffe, tells The Bismarck Tribune he and Glasser will talking to customers in the next couple of days. The company did business in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Colorado.