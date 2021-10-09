Fate of the northwest Colorado wolf pack remains a mystery

AP Colorado

By SAM BRASCH

Colorado Public Radio

DENVER (AP) — For nearly two years, wolf expert Karin Vardaman has tracked wolves in northwest Colorado’s Moffat County for Working Circle, a nonprofit that helps ranchers live with predators. The area near the Wyoming border appeared to be home to Colorado’s first wolf pack in a century, according to state officials. But the pack’s rapid disappearance poses a mystery as Colorado prepares to introduce wolves after voters approved the proposal last year. While Vardaman wants wolves to return to Colorado, she’s concerned the animals won’t succeed without a greater acceptance of the predators in rural communities.