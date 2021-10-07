Judge orders body cam video release after media challenge

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A Weld County District Court judge has ordered the release of police camera footage of an incident in which a Greeley officer is accused of using a chokehold during an arrest. Thursday’s ruling comes after news media argued that a new Colorado law requires disclosure of video upon request in cases involving alleged police misconduct. Officer Ken Amick was charged with second-degree assault on June 28 after he allegedly put a suspect in a chokehold June 7. Both Amick and prosecutors argued that releasing the footage could prejudice a potential jury. The Colorado law was enacted after nationwide protests last year over the killing of George Floyd by police.