Four people shot following altercation at Aurora hotel

AURORA (AP) — An 18-year-old man is dead and three people are injured following a shooting at an Aurora hotel. The Denver Post reports the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday after an altercation at a party in a Hyatt House Hotel room. Police say two people were kicked out of the party and then fired shots through the room’s door. Police say the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. They say a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition, and two men, ages 22 and 23, are hospitalized in stable condition. Two suspects are in custody.