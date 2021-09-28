About 290 homes evacuated by fire in Colorado mountains

AP Colorado

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (AP) — The residents of about 290 homes have been forced to evacuate by a wildfire burning in Colorado’s north-central mountains. The evacuations were ordered Monday evening near Silverthorne shortly after the fire was reported on U.S. Forest Service land. The Ptarmigan Fire was burning on between 30 and 40 acres as of Monday night. No homes have been lost. Air tankers and a helicopter were used to try to slow the fire’s growth and prevent it from moving downhill toward residential areas because it was considered too dangerous to send in firefighters on the ground initially.