Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is dismissed

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer who was fired over a photo reenacting a chokehold used on Elijah McClain has been dismissed. Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt’s lawsuit alleged he was denied his right to an independent review board before he was fired by Chief Vanessa Wilson. Rosenblatt was fired with two other officers last year over photos taken in front of a memorial to McClain. One photo shows an officer with his arm around his colleague’s neck in a fake neckhold. Rosenblatt received the photos in a text and responded “ha ha.”