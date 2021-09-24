Colorado congressional map work to continue through weekend

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Members of Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting committee suggested several changes Friday to the latest draft map with a Tuesday deadline to submit a final plan to the state Supreme Court for approval. Suggestions by individual commissioners were relatively few, including one that would keep the city of Greeley in a conservative district that spans the eastern plains. Staff will present the suggested modifications to commissioners as they meet over the weekend. The final map sketches out a possible future in which solidly Democratic Colorado has an evenly-divided delegation to the House of Representatives. If the 12-member commission doesn’t approve changes by the constitutional Tuesday deadline, it will be sent to the Supreme Court.