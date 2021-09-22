Colorado commission rushes to finish new congressional map

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission has entered the final stretch in fashioning a map for the next decade that incorporates a new eighth district. It’s seeking to keep intact communities of interest, such as Hispanic and Latino voters and urban and rural economic interests. That and avoiding splitting cities and counties into separate districts headlined commission discussions Wednesday. It also could keep the number of competitive districts at a minimum, thanks to the state’s political geography with its concentration of Front Range urban voters and more conservative rural areas to the east, west and south. Commissioners have a Sept. 28 deadline to approve a map and must submit it to the state Supreme Court by Oct. 1.