Minnesota routs Colorado 30-0 behind stout defense, Potts

AP Colorado

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Trey Potts ran for three touchdowns, Minnesota’s swarming defense held Colorado to just 63 total yards and the Gophers won their 21st straight nonconference game by beating the Buffaloes 30-0. This was the first time Colorado has been shut out at Folsom Field since Nov. 3, 2012, against Stanford. Wearing their shiny gold helmets, the Gophers defense certainly sparkled. They sacked QB Brendon Lewis four times and held the Buffaloes offense to no passing plays of more than 15 yards or any runs longer than 10. Colorado had just 7 total yards in the first half and couldn’t get anything going in the second half, either. The Buffaloes finished with minus-19 yards on the ground.