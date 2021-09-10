Trooper hailed for killing armed man at Capitol faces felony

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state trooper honored for shooting and killing an armed man outside the governor’s office over a decade ago has been charged with felony menacing. Denver prosecutors said Friday that Jay Hemphill allegedly pointed a gun at a driver near the state Capitol last month. Court documents say the woman was making a right turn onto a street toward him as he was crossing. The woman told police she was afraid she was going to be shot. Hemphill reported the incident, which was captured on video, to a patrol sergeant. No attorney was listed for him in court records.