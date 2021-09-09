Vignettes: Service academy athletes recall Sept. 11

AP Colorado

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

The terrorist attacks 20 years ago struck an emotional chord, still do for Chad Jenkins, then a senior quarterback at Army. He says he remembers “a feeling of adrenaline pumping through the veins trying to recognize the magnitude of the event at that time.” It was at that moment, he says, that he recognized that the trajectory of every single cadet at West Point was going to drastically change once they graduated. Jenkins served four tours in Iraq and is now back home in Dublin, Ohio, with a wife and two children who already know about 9/11 at ages of 13 and 11.