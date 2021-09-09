‘Life just changed’: Academy players, ex-coach recall 9/11

AP Colorado

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States. The date will be marked in different ways around college football. Air Force plays at Navy and Army is hosting Western Kentucky. For the three service academies, the anniversary means something different. The players all signed up knowing that their mission is to protect the nation. Army coach Jeff Monken says the cadets and midshipmen “will run toward trouble” and are ready to serve.