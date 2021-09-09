Holmgren, McNab, Fischler elected to US Hockey Hall of Fame

AP Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. They’ll be inducted at a ceremony in December. Holmgren played for, coached and most recently ran the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers. McNab played 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, Sabres, Canucks and Devils. Fischler was a staple of hockey broadcasts in the New York area for decades.