$3M deal reached in rough arrest of woman with dementia

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has agreed to pay $3 million to a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was roughly arrested by police last year. An officer arrested Karen Garner in Loveland after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. Police body camera footage shows that he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. Her federal lawsuit claimed he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car. Loveland’s city manager apologized to Garner and her family in announcing the proposed settlement on Wednesday.