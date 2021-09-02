Man shot, killed after pulling gun on JeffCo deputy

AP Colorado

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who pulled a gun during an encounter northwest of Denver. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a report of a man standing next to a motorcycle waving a gun near the Willis Case Golf Course about noon Thursday. No one was near the motorcycle when authorities arrived, but a man matching the suspect’s description approached the scene while deputies were investigating. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was shot when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at a deputy. No one else was injured. The motorcycle was reported stolen in February.