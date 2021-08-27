1 dead, 1 injured in rock climbing accident near Boulder

AP Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man was killed and another was seriously injured when they fell 150-200 feet while rock climbing near Boulder. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say the men were starting the third pitch of the Wind Ridge route in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Thursday evening when they fell and landed against a tree. One of the climbers, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. The other climber, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and was flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Denver following a high-angle rescue. The climbers’ names have not been released.