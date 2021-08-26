Vermont National Guard soldiers helping in Afghanistan

AP Colorado

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont National Guard says some of its soldiers are helping evacuate people from Afghanistan. The guard says a small contingent of soldiers from units of the Vermont-based 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan where they are supporting security operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Additional units from the brigade are helping process Afghans who have Special Immigration Visa in other locations within the U.S. Central Command area of operations. Soldiers from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Colorado, were sent in February to locations within U.S. Central Command. Last month the 86th Brigade assumed operational control of Regional Command-East, headquartered at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo.