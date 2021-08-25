5 Pac-12 teams still haven’t named starters at QB

AP Colorado

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

A handful of Pac-12 teams have yet to name a starting quarterback with their season openers looming. Washington state coach Nick Rolovich has trimmed the race to Jayden de Laura and graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano. Oregon State has a three-way race going, including Tristan Gebbia, who started last season but suffered a serious hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Stanford coach David Shaw is choosing between senior Jack West and sophomore Tanner McKee. Teams that are set at quarterback include USC with Kedon Slovis, UCLA with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cal with Chase Garbers and Arizona State with Jayden Daniels.