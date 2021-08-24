DNA linked to sex assaults found in missing woman’s car

AP Colorado

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — Male DNA that corresponds with partial profiles found in three unsolved sexual assault cases was found in the car of a missing Colorado woman whose husband is charged with killing her. The testimony came Tuesday from an investigator during the final day of a hearing to determine if Barry Morphew will stand trial for murder in his wife’s presumed death. He was being questioned by the defense, which also drew attention to statements Barry Morphew had made about how much he loved his wife, Suzanne Morphew, even after learning she was having an affair. Barry Morphew’s lawyers say DNA from him was not found in the DNA sample.