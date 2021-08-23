1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Denver’s nightlife area

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Police say one man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Denver’s nightlife district just as bars were closing Sunday. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on a corner near a music hall and a nightclub in Lower Downtown, close to Coors Field. Of those wounded, police say three suffered minor injuries and two suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening. The fatal shooting comes just over two weeks after a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside Coors Field as fans streamed from the baseball stadium after a Colorado Rockies game.