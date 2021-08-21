Teddy’s Time? Bridgewater solid as Broncos thump Seahawks

AP Colorado

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater made another strong statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 30-3 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups. Bridgewater led a pair of touchdown drives. Lock played mostly with backups and was 9 of 14 for 80 yards. Seattle kept the vast number of its starters on the sideline including Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams.