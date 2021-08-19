Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 2:43 PM

Fight over teen skier’s death in avalanche at Vail ends

Sam Postich

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by the family of a 13-year-old skier who was killed in an inbounds avalanche at Vail ski resort. The Colorado Sun reports the court’s decision effectively ends the nearly decade-long fight by the parents of Taft Conlin. The Eagle teen was killed after entering an open lower gate on the Prima Cornice run in January 2012 and sidestepping up a ridge to terrain below a closed upper gate. His parents argued the boundaries of the closure were unclear, and the ski area violated the Ski Safety Act by not closing both entrances to the run.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content