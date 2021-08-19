Fight over teen skier’s death in avalanche at Vail ends

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by the family of a 13-year-old skier who was killed in an inbounds avalanche at Vail ski resort. The Colorado Sun reports the court’s decision effectively ends the nearly decade-long fight by the parents of Taft Conlin. The Eagle teen was killed after entering an open lower gate on the Prima Cornice run in January 2012 and sidestepping up a ridge to terrain below a closed upper gate. His parents argued the boundaries of the closure were unclear, and the ski area violated the Ski Safety Act by not closing both entrances to the run.