Denver police: One killed, one wounded in carjacking spree

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say a man was shot and killed and another wounded during a crime spree that involved at least two carjackings and another shooting that critically injured a person.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and offered a reward of up to $2,000 Wednesday for information leading to their arrests. Investigators are looking for three vehicles involved in the spree, which occurred late Tuesday.

Police first responded to a carjacking at 10:50 p.m. on a busy city boulevard several miles east of downtown. No one was injured. About 10 minutes later, a person was critically wounded in a shooting and carjacking several blocks to the west.

An adult male was shot and killed at 11:30 p.m. further west of downtown near Yeshiva Toras Chaim, an Orthodox Jewish seminary.

The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released. Police didn’t have any immediate further comment on their investigation into the shootings.

Authorities say they are looking for a 2018 maroon Honda CRV, a 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry sedan and a 1998 black Toyota RAV 4 SUV that was stolen in suburban Lakewood.