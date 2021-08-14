CU-Boulder team to compete in tunnel boring contest

AP Colorado

By KATIE LANGFORD

Daily Camera

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A team of University of Colorado Boulder students has been building a tunnel boring machine in preparation for a contest hosted by a company founded by Elon Musk. The Daily Camera reports the CU Hyperloop team is one of 12 worldwide competing to build a machine to chew through nearly 100 feet of earth to create a tunnel as fast as possible. The competition is hosted by The Boring Company, founded by Musk with the goal of building tunnel infrastructure that accommodates rapid transit. The contest is cloaked in secrecy, and the project manager of the CU team says he’s only allowed to say it’s happening soon.