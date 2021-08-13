Colorado freeway closed from mudslides, opens limited lanes

AP Colorado

DENVER (AP) — State transportation officials say the reopening is set for Saturday for a vital Colorado interstate highway corridor blocked for weeks by mud and debris slides in a wildfire burn scar. Cleanup operations have been focused on sweeping, removing thousands of tons of debris and re-paving sections of Interstate Highway 70 in preparation for the reopening. The executive director at Colorado’s Department of Transportation cautioned people to drive with reduced speeds and extra care on the major highway connecting Denver to the West Coast. Gov. Jared Polis said both lanes in each direction of the highway will open most likely in November.