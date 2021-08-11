Team McCaffrey bids to get Northern Colorado back on track

AP Colorado

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — The McCaffrey family connection in Greeley, Colorado, features quarterback Dylan McCaffrey transferring in from Michigan and his big brother Max putting NFL tryouts on the backburner to serve as offensive coordinator. They’re joining forces with their dad, Ed, the longtime NFL receiver who was hired in December 2019 and will finally make his college coaching debut Sept. 3 at Colorado. The McCaffreys have long been one of the first families of football in Colorado. There’s also Christian, a running back for the Carolina Panthers, and Luke, a quarterback at Rice. The glue of the family is their mom, Lisa. She’s always at games.