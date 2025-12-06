Families impacted by chronic diseases & illness paired with law enforcement for Shop-With-A-Cop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been an Absolutely Colorado Tradition in Southern Colorado for the past 32 years.

“Every year, Shop with a Cop reminds me why service to this community is an honor,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

This year, members of law enforcement, with the sheriff's office and Colorado Springs Police Department, were paired with local families who have been impacted by childhood cancer and blood disorders to shop for Christmas presents at the Target off Bloomington Street. The sheriff's office said Target donated a gift certificate to each child for the shopping spree.

“These children and families demonstrate strength and courage which inspires every one of us. Sharing this time with them creates meaningful connections and moments they carry forward, and our personnel feel the impact just as deeply. I am grateful for the partners, volunteers, and families who made this year’s event truly memorable,” said Sheriff Roybal.