Colorado teens recognized for efforts to help motorists after rollover crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Douglas County Sheriff is recognizing a group of teens for being good Samaritans.

On January 27th, the five students were on their way to Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch when they witnessed an accident. Without hesitation, the students ran to the overturned car and risked their own safety to help to occupants of the car before emergency responders arrived.

Amadou Bah, Ibrahima Bah, Abulai Bah, Ousmane Balde, and Kasper Skonieczny were recognized for their heroic actions with the Sheriff's Commendation Award. To quote Sheriff Darren Weekly, "You exemplify what it means to be good people."