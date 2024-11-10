Free breakfast event brings veterans together in Manitou Springs ahead of Veterans Day

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In Manitou Springs veterans were invited to a free breakfast at Persephone Grae's Cafe ahead of the Veterans Day holiday.

There were plenty of tasty treats to enjoy while vets mingled and shared stories. Organizers tell KRDO13 that was the point of Sunday morning's breakfast; to offer a little peace of mind for those who may be fighting their own private battles.

"Just the mental strife of being at war for 20 years, you know, it takes a toll on you, twists you in a lot of knots. So getting people to untwist those knots to get back into the communities, get back involved in a healthy way. It's kind of like the biggest thing that we're doing," Adam Gillard, chairman of El Paso County Progressive Veterans told KRDO13.

The event was a joint effort between El Paso County Progressive Veterans and Native Roots Cannabis.

While Sunday's focus was on veterans organizers say they were happy to feed any hungry bellies walking through the door.