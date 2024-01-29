Colorado Springs boutique offers free dresses and suits for “The Night to Shine”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs boutique is offering free dresses and suits to help support people in our special needs community.

It's all part of an effort to get ready for "The Night to Shine," a ball that is hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Everyone deserves to feel beautiful, seen, and heard, and it's a night dedicated to that.

From sparkles and feathers to tailored suits in all colors and styles, "Something New" offers full services for anyone attending "The Night to Shine" in February.

Attendees will get a private dressing room and personal stylist before taking home the dress or tux of their dreams.

Something New is spending all of January and February donating and collecting gowns to make this happen.

The owner, Mindi, says it is awesome to help make this a night for so many people to remember.

"I think that when you feel beautiful, you care for yourself in a different way. we feel like every body type is beautiful, and we want to accent it with the best garment that will make them feel beautiful on that special event coming up," says Mindi Linscombe, owner of Something New.

The Tim Tebow Foundation is hosting the event, and it is open to anyone fourteen years old or older and living with disabilities.

The night includes a variety of glamorous fun, like a walk down the red carpet, and a limo ride, and each guest is honored with a crown or tiara.

If you are interested in donating a gown, you have until Wednesday to drop it off, but it's important to ensure it's in good condition to be accepted.

Click here to find out how to donate a dress or get involved.