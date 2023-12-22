Springs Rescue Mission hosting annual holiday banquet for homeless and hungry neighbors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs hosted its annual Christmas banquet for homeless and hungry neighbors Friday.

The free event is designed to provide a dignified holiday experience to Colorado Springs' individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction, the Mission said.

"Everyone deserves hope, joy and love on Christmas," said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. "We want to make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season, and that our homeless neighbors have a dignified Christmas experience — a reason to celebrate."

The Mission said that everyone who attended received a Christmas care package, that includes everyday essentials like bath towels and toiletries, as well as letters of encouragement.

