Fountain Police and Fire host annual ‘Operation Blue Santa’

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Dozens of families in the Fountain area are having a bright Christmas this year thanks to an eight-year-long tradition that is Absolutely Colorado.

Wednesday, Fountain Police and Fire hosted their annual Operation Blue Santa. The two agencies teamed up with local sponsors to make sure every kid in the Fountain Valley can make a wish to Santa and get some much-needed essentials.

The program was created in 2015 when Officer Donald Kling realized that they could serve even more families than they could through the Shop with a Cop Program.