Fundraiser to help send Colorado Springs teen rock climber to compete in South Korea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A teenager from Colorado Springs is preparing to compete on the international stage. He has a chance to be crowned one of the world's best at an upcoming event in Seoul, South Korea.

Nathan Sato, 17, is a climber. He lives and trains in the Pikes Peak Region. After an impressive performance at the Youth Nationals in Salt Lake City, he earned a spot on the National Team.

That team is competing at the Youth World Championships in South Korea in August.

The Satos have set up a GoFundMe to help offset the cost of his $8,000 trip.

