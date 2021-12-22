KRDO viewers have raised more than $1.3 million for Absolutely Colorado community initiatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been just about three years since we launched Absolutely Colorado, a series of stories and initiatives to focus on the good in southern Colorado, and we're thankful to our viewers for your generosity.

Over the past few years, KRDO viewers have contributed more than $1.3 million to southern Colorado charities. Our many outreach programs include the Season of Sharing Food Drive and Toy Drive for Toys for Tots, Christmas Unlimited, and Care and Share Food Bank, along with the Shield 616 Protect our Protectors telethons, and the Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk to fight breast cancer.

We couldn't do it without you, and we appreciate your help with making southern Colorado better!