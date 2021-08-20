Minnequa Elementary School acknowledged by the state for above-average test scores

Absolutely Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2019, Minnequa Elementary School was at risk of being closed because of declining enrollment and low test scores. Fast forward to the start of the 2021 school year, and Minnequa is outpacing Colorado's testing numbers in English and Math.

Colorado Department of Education Commissioner Katy Anthes attributes the change to strong leadership.

"I would say it has everything to do with leadership and staff at the school. I know that the staff had been working tirelessly to turn that trajectory around," Commissioner Anthes said.

For Minnequa leadership, the growth is due to changing the stigma around testing.

Principal Katie Harshman said, "We won't call them tests here. They are ultimately an opportunity for scholars to show us how great they are."

For the staff at Minnequa, the improving test scores are a sign of a changing culture. A culture marked by cultivating a relationship with each student.

"Reading, writing and math are extremely important, but teaching kids empathy and love and thats what this school is about," Principal Harshman said. "You are going to come to this school. We are going to have high expectations. You are going to be working. You are going to show us how great you are, but we are going to love you through the way. Every step of way you are loved and supported."

On Wednesday, Commissioner Anthes visited Minnequa to acknowledge the great working being done to improve test scores, as many other schools are seeing a drop in test scores.

"I think with Covid, we did expect a drop in test scores across the state, except with Minnequa. Principal Harshman and her staff didn't use Covid as an excuse. They made sure students were learning what they needed to learn," Commissioner Anthes said.

Monday, Minnequa had their first day of school. Returning to in-person instruction for the first time in over a year. The staff says they are excited for the school, and the growth that will come with it.