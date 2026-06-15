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Growing number of women compete in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

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Published 11:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The number of women participating on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is increasing year over year. The contributions of women in the event are now cataloged in the The Manitou Springs Heritage Museum. Women like Loni Unser and Michelle Mouton have paved the way for more women to be involved in the historic Race to the Clouds.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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