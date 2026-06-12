11 people shot, 1 killed in Texas mass shooting; suspect is found dead

By Holly Yan, Roxanne Garcia-Bell, CNN

(CNN) — About a dozen people were shot Friday morning in the west Texas city of Midland, the mayor said, prompting an hours-long standoff.

“We do have 11 known victims at this time. There’s at least one victim that is dead on the scene,” Mayor Lori Blong said Friday.

“The active shooter situation has ended and the shooter is confirmed deceased.”

Officers heard gunfire coming from a building in the 4600 block of West Wall Street and “worked quickly to secure and clear the area,” Police Chief Greg Snow said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Efforts to bring the standoff with the shooter to a safe resolution are ongoing,” Snow said earlier Friday morning.

Midland Memorial Hospital received nine victims from the active shooter incident, spokesperson Tasa Richardson said in a statement to CNN.

“Four are in the operating room and five are stable,” Richardson said.

The hospital went on lockdown around 8:20 a.m. CT “due to an active shooter event,” Richardson said. The lockdown for the main campus was lifted by 10:10 a.m., but the hospital’s emergency department “will remain locked down until further notice,” she said.

“Please avoid the hospital if you are not in need of emergency medical attention,” Richardson said. “This is an active situation. We will provide more updates as they become available.”

Midland is in West Texas, about halfway between Fort Worth and El Paso.

Authorities have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the mass shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.