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FFD responding to house fire on Marksheffel

City of Fountain
By
Updated
today at 5:50 PM
Published 5:49 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Fire Department is responding to a house fire on Marksheffel between Link Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and allow room for emergency vehicles.

The City of Fountain says that smoke is visible in the area, but at this time no surrounding properties are in danger.

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Abby Smith

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