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Woman killed in head-on collision allegedly caused by 16-year-old, family calls for justice

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Published 10:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges following a crash that police say killed a Colorado Springs woman. The driver was 16 years old at the time.

The driver killed is described by friends and loved ones as Jennifer Hooper, a wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

On Monday, KRDO13 is speaking with Jennifer Hooper's family. Hooper's family believes a deal being offered by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is not justice.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Powers Boulevard crash claims life of Colorado Springs woman; Family seeks support

KRDO13 has reached out to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office for comment. KRDO13 has also contacted the Colorado Public Defenders for comment on behalf of the teen.

A full story will air on KRDO13 at 4, 5 & 9 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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