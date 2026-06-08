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Tick season in Colorado expected to be intense after mild winter

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New
Published 11:26 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ticks in Colorado are out in full force as the summer months arrive. Experts say ticks will be more active this year after a historically mild winter.

This story will be updated.

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Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

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