Somali referee denied entry to US for 2026 World Cup over ‘vetting concerns’

By Kyle Feldscher, Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan will not take part in this summer’s World Cup after he was denied entry into the United States, FIFA confirmed on Monday.

When asked about Artan’s case, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told CNN that he underwent additional inspection upon arriving in Miami following a flight from Istanbul.

“During processing, the traveler underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP’s inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility,” the spokesperson said. “Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry.”

Somalia is one of the 39 nations affected by the Trump administration’s travel ban. The CBP spokesperson did not provide details on why Artan was refused entry, but nationals of countries listed under Trump’s travel ban are placed under additional scrutiny.

Artan was named Africa’s top male referee in 2025 and was chosen by the Confederation of African Football to take part in this year’s World Cup.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr. Artan’s status will not be changed at present,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement. “In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.”

The news of Artan’s ban comes after other countries, notably Iran, have also had some issues with entry into the United States amid the Trump administration’s stringent immigration policies.

The president of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, said Sunday that the Iranian soccer team had been granted permission to enter the US for the tournament, but “only one day before the match,” according to semi-official Iranian media, sparking accusations of unfair treatment.

Amir Ghalenoei, Iran’s head coach, added that some management staff, media personnel and an executive director have still not been granted permission to attend the tournament.

The-CNN-Wire

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