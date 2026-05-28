A man allegedly kills 3 elderly men in Hawaii within 48 hours. Police are still looking for him

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — Three elderly men in Hawaiʻi were killed within 48 hours, leaving devastated families in mourning and a terrified community on edge as police hunt for the suspect.

Police have identified Jacob Daniel Baker, 36, of Pāhoa, as the suspect in the three killings. Baker remains on the run and is considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” Hawaiʻi Police Chief Reed Mahuna said during a news conference Wednesday.

“We cannot disclose at this time the evidence that we have that connects the three or the method that we use to get that information, but we are confident that the suspect here is responsible or involved in all three homicides,” Mahuna said.

Baker is described as 5-foot-9, about 190 pounds, with short black hair and a tattoo under his left eye.

3 killings in 2 days

The first victim, a 69-year-old man, was found Monday evening partially submerged in a cement pond at a residence off Railroad Avenue in Pāhoa, a discovery that initially left investigators uncertain whether he had suffered a medical emergency or whether it was foul play, Capt. Jeremy Lewis said Wednesday. An autopsy conducted Wednesday morning confirmed it was a homicide, he said.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers found a second victim, a 79-year-old man who had been killed by blunt force trauma, at a home off Papaya Farms Road — just 400 to 500 feet from the first victim’s residence, according to Lewis.

Then, just before 10 p.m. that same evening, officers responding to a welfare check found a third victim, a 69-year-old man with apparent fatal injuries, at a property on Kalapana Kapoho Beach Road, roughly 19 miles away, Lewis said.

Police said no firearm was used in the killings, but Mahuna declined to reveal what weapon investigators believe was used or what evidence ties Baker to the deaths.

“We don’t have any connection between the victims, other than the fact that victim number one and number two lived in close proximity to one another,” police said.

Police said they have not determined a motive.

Warnings before the killings

Days before the bodies were discovered, two women sought temporary restraining orders against Baker, with one alleging he had made threats against her life and the lives of others, according to CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now.

Mahuna said Wednesday he was not aware of the restraining order applications.

Neighbors also described Baker acting erratically in the days before the killings. Baker was known to the community and to police prior to the killings, Mahuna said.

‘I’m just still really in shock’

Police have not released the victims’ identities, but family members have begun to speak publicly about their loss.

One of the victims has been identified as Bob Shine, a farmer, by his daughter, Anon Shine, who said she was left in shock by her father’s death.

Shine said she was hosting a birthday gathering when she learned of the killings and later received a call from a neighbor who had witnessed parts of what unfolded.

“At first I wasn’t sure if it was a joke or it’s just one of those things you don’t feel is possible,” Shine said. “She’s told me the firsthand stories from the other neighbors, and that’s how I found out that it was true.”

“I’m just still really in shock and just going through different waves of emotion and disbelief and sadness, looking at old pictures and just remembering all the good times and just what a light of love he was to so many people,” she told Hawaii News Now.

Manhunt continues

Police have significant resources deployed in the Puna district, following up on leads, Mahuna said.

“We cannot disclose at this time exactly what methods we’re using to search for the suspect as he’s still at large,” Mahuna said.

Police are increasing patrol presence in the affected areas as the killings have caused “fear and concern” in the community, according to Mahuna.

“If the suspect is watching this, we would like him to contact the police, turn himself in, and don’t risk any further harm to anyone else or himself, just come in,” Mahuna said.

Anyone who sees Baker should contact 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

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