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Villa Pueblo Senior Living celebrates resident’s 105th birthday

By
New
Published 10:28 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Villa Pueblo Senior Living celebrated a milestone birthday Monday as resident Jan Kuiper turned 105 years old.

Staff members at Villa Pueblo say Jan is a cherished part of the senior living community, bringing kindness, wisdom, and joy to those around her every day.

“Her kindness, wisdom, stories, and beautiful spirit bring so much joy to our community every single day,” staff shared on Facebook.

The birthday festivities also included a special community challenge. Villa Pueblo is hoping to collect 105 birthday cards for Jan throughout the month.

Community members who would like to send Jan a birthday card can mail them to:

Villa Pueblo Senior Living
1111 Bonforte Blvd.
Pueblo, CO 81001

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