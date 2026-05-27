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Traffic

Two lanes of northbound I-25 shut down near Cimarron due to crash

Colorado Department of Transportation
By
New
Published 8:26 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two lanes of northbound I-25 near the Cimarron exit have been shut down due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

According to COTrip, the closure impacts two left lanes between Nevada Avenue and U.S. 24 at mile marker 141.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to merge to the right lane and proceed with caution.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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