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Neighbor dispute near Gold Hill Mesa neighborhood turns deadly

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Updated
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, a man died at the 7-Eleven on 21st Street in western Colorado Springs after being shot, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

In court documents obtained by KRDO, we're learning that it began with a dispute between neighbors near the Gold Hill Mesa neighborhood.

KRDO is speaking with neighbors.

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Marina Garcia

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