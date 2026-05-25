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Cañon City man to face murder charges for baby killing after court of appeals reverses ruling

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Published 10:36 AM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - William Jacobs will now face murder charges for allegedly killing his 10-month-old son, Edward Hayes.

The charges, including murder, against the alleged baby killer in Fremont County, were dropped in 2024 following what a judge said was "outrageous government conduct" by 11th Judicial District District Attorney Linda Stanley. Now the Colorado Court of Appeals has reversed that ruling and reinstated the charges.

On May 21, 2023, detectives responded to a Motel 6 in Cañon City for an unresponsive 10-month-old boy, Edward Hayes. William Jacobs was the last person to have cared for the baby when police responded. He was living with the baby’s mother, Brook Crawford, at the time, and was watching Hayes while Crawford worked.

During an interview with detectives, the affidavit stated Jacobs admitted to biting Hayes on the arm "while playing with him" and hitting Hayes’ head on a door frame while trying to make him throw up a few days earlier. He also said he disciplined Hayes in the same way he'd disciplined his dog and "demonstrated throwing his dog, but used an infant-sized doll to demonstrate lightly throwing [Hayes] onto the bed."

Jacobs was initially charged with child abuse, but when Hayes died a couple of days later, his charges were increased to first-degree murder. 

KRDO13 is speaking with a legal expert on Monday about the case and what this ruling means. We will have a full report on KRDO13 new at 4, 5 & 6.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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