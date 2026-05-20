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Visualizing the Ebola outbreak in maps and charts

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Published 3:01 PM

By Alex Leeds Matthews, Henrik Pettersson, Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — The World Health Organization this week declared an outbreak of Ebola in Central Africa to be a public health emergency. Health officials are racing to trace contacts as the count of suspected cases rises.

CNN is tracking the locations of confirmed cases in the outbreak, as well as historical cases and deaths. This page will be updated as further details become available.

While the global risk remains low, WHO has called the outbreak a matter of “international concern.” The United States has issued travel restrictions for certain travelers from Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

An outbreak last decade was the largest and most devastating in the history of the disease. WHO has warned that the current outbreak could be on track to be among one of the larger ones, given the pacing and increasing of deaths.

Previous outbreaks have spanned continents, though the majority of cases have been concentrated in Western and Central Africa.

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