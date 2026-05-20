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CEO asking for more

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Published 11:49 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday's agenda for the Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) board meeting, one item is about the CEO's salary.

KRDO13 has reached out to CSU about this request to increase.

We will have a full report on KRDO13's new at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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